NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.26. NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 230,280 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.44 million and a PE ratio of -5.37.

About NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

