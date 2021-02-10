Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Scotiabank

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NUVCF. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

