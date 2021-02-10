Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0735 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE:JSD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.62.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.