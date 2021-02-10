Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NOM stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.12. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $15.25.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Recommended Story: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.