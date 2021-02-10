Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NMS opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.38.
About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
