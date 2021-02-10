Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NMS opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $15.38.

Get Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.