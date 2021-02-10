Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
NIQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $14.85.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund
