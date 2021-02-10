Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

NIQ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,952. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.41. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

