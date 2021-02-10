Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

NYSE JRO opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

