Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
NYSE JRO opened at $9.28 on Wednesday. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.43.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
