Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of JCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,790. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $82,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

