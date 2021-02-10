Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of NYSE:NXC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,487. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.20. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $18.33.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.