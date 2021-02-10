Nutrien (NTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

Nutrien stock opened at C$69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$34.80 and a 1-year high of C$70.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.71.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

