Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $63.20 on Tuesday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

