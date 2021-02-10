Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $71.27 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

