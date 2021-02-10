Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino Sells 3,022 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $877,770.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total transaction of $62,953.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, John Trizzino sold 506 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total transaction of $62,830.02.

On Tuesday, January 5th, John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $315.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.51 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 163.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 49.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVAX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

