Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 407.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. 28,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,236,755. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $209.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.28.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.3784 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.36%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVS. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

