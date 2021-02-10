Nottingham Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,085 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 372,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,376,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 201,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 37,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $21.49.

