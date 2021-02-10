Nottingham Advisors Inc. Invests $4.36 Million in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 121,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 784,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,620,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.34. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

