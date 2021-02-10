Nottingham Advisors Inc. Has $13.78 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,893 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 32,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $351,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.22. 21,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $253.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

