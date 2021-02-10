Nottingham Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,161 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

NYSE:BA traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.58. 485,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,922,328. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of -27.26, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.