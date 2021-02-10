Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:NBN opened at $28.37 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 569.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northeast Bank by 891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

