Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:NBN opened at $28.37 on Monday. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.13. The firm has a market cap of $256.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.71.
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 million.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
See Also: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.