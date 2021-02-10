Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $246.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,313. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $258.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,687 shares of company stock valued at $403,241. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

