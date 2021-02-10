Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Shares of Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.45. Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$20.45 million and a P/E ratio of -36.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77.

Noble Iron Inc. (NIR.V) (CVE:NIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.46 million for the quarter.

Noble Iron Inc develops, markets, and sells enterprise asset management software for the construction and industrial equipment industry under the Texada Software name in Canada, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers cloud or client-based software applications to manage the equipment ownership lifecycle, including equipment purchasing; rental and sales transactions; inventory management, maintenance, and depreciation tracking; used equipment sales and disposals analysis; and inventory replenishment analysis.

