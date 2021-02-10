NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $1.62 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quidel by 3.5% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter worth $1,212,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL opened at $236.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.26 and its 200-day moving average is $218.45. Quidel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total value of $2,114,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.