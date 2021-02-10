NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 38,952 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 148,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,952 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 112,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 85,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,566.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $105,438.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.12.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

