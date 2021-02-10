NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 200 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.57.

CHKP stock opened at $118.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.