NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $199.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.64. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $214.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

