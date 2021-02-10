NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 1,652 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 29.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 25.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 31.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $149.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $95.34 and a one year high of $173.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 94.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.11 and its 200 day moving average is $145.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $134,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,172,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

