Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,138 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.