Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at about $185,000.

In other news, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

