Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 710 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPK. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $109,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 91.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $104.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.29 and a 200 day moving average of $94.60. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12 month low of $69.47 and a 12 month high of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

