Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $60,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,299,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,301,000 after acquiring an additional 641,555 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 98.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,106,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 547,959 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,422,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,700,000 after acquiring an additional 302,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 266.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 277,428 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Noble Financial increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.31. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 819.45 and a beta of 1.09.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $159,042.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,381 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

