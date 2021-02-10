Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $186,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.