Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 89.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 70.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $120,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $95.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.69. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.02 and a 52-week high of $105.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

