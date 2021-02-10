NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.24 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 80,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,749,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.32. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $318.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.82.

Get NGL Energy Partners alerts:

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.