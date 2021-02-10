NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Trading Up 1.9%

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.73 and last traded at $32.64. Approximately 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07.

About NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOF)

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. It offers approximately 60 online games in 190 countries.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.