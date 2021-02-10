Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.45

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) (TSE:NEXA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.45, with a volume of 2150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.71.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA.TO) from C$10.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.79.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

