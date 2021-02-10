News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $22.45

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.45 and last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 23926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in News by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 341,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in News by 802.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 526,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 468,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in News by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in News by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 563,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in News by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 884,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 365,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

About News (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

