New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.14.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.12. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 45.25 and a quick ratio of 45.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 855,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 45.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 60,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

