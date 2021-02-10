New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NRZ opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87. New Residential Investment has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

NRZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

