New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 71,276,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208,839 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 197.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 1,694,542 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 182.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,238,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,446,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in New Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

