Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,422 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50.
- On Friday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00.
- On Thursday, November 12th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20.
NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
