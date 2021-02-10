Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman Sells 2,422 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $276,495.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 443,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,601,305.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Charles Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 10,466 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $1,221,905.50.

On Friday, January 8th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $115.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBIX shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

