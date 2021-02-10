Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.4% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,950,781. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

