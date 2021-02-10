Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Neumann Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $557.24. The stock had a trading volume of 128,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,760. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $246.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.