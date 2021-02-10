Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 210 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Neumann Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 157,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 45,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $725,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. 6,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.17. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $75.78.

