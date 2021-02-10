Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NHS opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

