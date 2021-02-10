NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.40

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.40 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 2658 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised shares of NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.17, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 25,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 173,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCT)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

