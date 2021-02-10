Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Up 7.6%

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.61. 1,328,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,495,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 16,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $268,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,198.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $1,396,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 348,284 shares of company stock worth $6,753,872 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $270,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $3,259,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 26.6% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 115,700.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

