NCR (NYSE:NCR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NCR (NYSE:NCR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $39.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.37.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Stephens raised their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on NCR from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

