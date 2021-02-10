Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.30

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $18.55. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $17.81, with a volume of 303,972 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NMM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $204.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 14,496 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.26% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.