Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Natixis (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Natixis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Natixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Natixis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTXFY remained flat at $$45.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.20. Natixis has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $47.37.

Natixis SA provides asset and wealth management, corporate and investment banking, insurance, and payment services primarily in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers asset and wealth management services in the areas of savings, investment, risk management, and advisory; and mergers and acquisitions, primary equity and loan markets, acquisition and strategic finance, financial transactions on shares, capital, and rating advisory services; structured financing.

