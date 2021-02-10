National Bank Financial Comments on TC Energy Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

TRP stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 32.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,198,000 after buying an additional 118,815 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,334,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 118,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 71.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

